Queens University’s “Fuel The Fire” Was An Empowering Landmark Event

Queens University of Charlotte Athletics hosted its inaugural “Fuel the Fire” event, a landmark celebration dedicated to the empowerment of girls and women in sports. The evening, moderated by Emmy-winning journalist Molly Grantham, brought community leaders and Olympic legend Anna Cockrell together to focus on the themes of resilience, leadership, and the transformative power of choosing to “bet on yourself.”

University President Jesse Cureton opened the event by connecting the evening’s purpose to the university’s history, noting that Queens was founded in 1857 as the Charlotte Female Institute. He emphasized that the university was built on the “revolutionary idea” that women deserve a high-level education and that their voices matter.

“When we celebrate women in sports tonight, we aren’t doing something new — we are fulfilling a promise that this university made nearly 170 years ago,” Cureton said.

He also shared the importance of being a father to three daughters. “Being a ‘Girl Dad’ is about more than just cheering from the sidelines,” he shared, “It’s about recognizing the unique barriers women face and being a relentless advocate to tear those barriers down.”

Lessons in Resilience: “Bet on Yourself”

Keynote speaker Molly Grantham delivered a powerful address centered on five strategies for personal and professional reinvention. Reflecting on her own career transition, she shared a mantra, “bet on yourself,” passed down from her father.

“Bet on yourself in different ways and go forward in different paths,” said Grantham. “Bet on yourself when doors open, walk through them, every single time. These words are stronger than ‘believe in yourself.’ To bet on yourself has action,” she said.

She encouraged attendees to look forward through the “windshield” rather than focusing on the “rearview,” emphasizing that an unexpected end to a chapter doesn’t ruin the journey that preceded it.

Insight from the Panel

The event featured a distinguished panel of leaders who shared vulnerable stories of overcoming doubt and rediscovering passion. Two-time Olympian Anna Cockrell spoke candidly about surviving a four-year performance plateau and burnout, explaining that her breakthrough came when she stopped following a “self-imposed script” and embraced self-care as part of her discipline.

“I think that what allowed us to have passion is that y’all let us quit,” she told her father, Kieth Cockrell, also on the panel, noting that the freedom to find her own passions never became a mere “obligation.”

Similarly, Girls on the Run founder Molly Barker recalled a moment of intense struggle in the early 2000s when she nearly walked away from her organization. She described hearing a “divine voice” while on a run that told her, “I’ve got this,” a moment of clarity that sustained her just one week before a life-changing partnership with Kellogg’s materialized.

Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte, reflected on his role as an “Olympic Dad” and the life lessons associated with sports that translate into the boardroom. He credited his own leadership style to the way that coaches motivated him, emphasizing that the ability to be coached is a vital professional asset.

Andrea Smith, a Queens Trustee and former Bank of America executive, echoed this sentiment, asserting that the “determination, passion, and resilience” forged in athletics are exactly the high-demand skills sought after in the corporate world.

Together, the panelists illustrated that the fire ignited in sports provides a lifelong foundation for leadership and success.

Fueling the Fire for Tomorrow

Athletic Director Cherie Swarthout closed the evening, expressing her gratitude for the community’s support in making the first “Fuel the Fire” event a success.

“We had this vision of what it could be, and I think it far exceeded our dreams,” Swarthout said.

The event concluded with a call to action, challenging every attendee to become a person who “fuels the fire” in those around them. Swarthout urged the audience to carry the evening’s momentum into the weight room, the classroom, and the workplace, ensuring that the spark of empowerment ignited at the event continues to burn brightly long after the night’s end.

