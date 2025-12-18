Friday, December 19, 2025
Central Piedmont Library Hosting Instructional Sessions For Brightspace Management System

The Central Piedmont library is hosting virtual and in-person instructional sessions to guide students through Brightspace, the college’s learning management system. 

Virtual session 

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 
  • Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 
  • Location: Online (Microsoft Teams) 
  • Registration: Required 

In-person session 

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 
  • Time: 3:30–5 p.m. 
  • Location: Central Campus, Room 2180 at the Hagemeyer Library (inside the Parr Center) 
  • Registration: Required 

What you’ll learn 

  • Navigate Brightspace 
  • Opt in for email notifications 
  • Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app 
  • Take quizzes 
  • Upload assignments 
  • Post in discussions 
  • Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity (EVA) 

Need help with Microsoft Office? 

Students can also access free Microsoft 365 training through Brightspace. 

To enroll 

  • Log in to Brightspace 
  • Click Discover in the top menu 
  • Search for Student M365 Transition Training 
  • Self-enroll in the course 

Additional resources 

