Central Piedmont Library Hosting Instructional Sessions For Brightspace Management System
The Central Piedmont library is hosting virtual and in-person instructional sessions to guide students through Brightspace, the college’s learning management system.
Virtual session
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Location: Online (Microsoft Teams)
- Registration: Required
In-person session
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
- Time: 3:30–5 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Room 2180 at the Hagemeyer Library (inside the Parr Center)
- Registration: Required
What you’ll learn
- Navigate Brightspace
- Opt in for email notifications
- Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app
- Take quizzes
- Upload assignments
- Post in discussions
- Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity (EVA)
Need help with Microsoft Office?
Students can also access free Microsoft 365 training through Brightspace.
To enroll
- Log in to Brightspace
- Click Discover in the top menu
- Search for Student M365 Transition Training
- Self-enroll in the course
Additional resources
- Digital Literacy Learning Space (DLLS) — Make an appointment for one-on-one technology training
- Email access — Central Piedmont email
- Opening M365 — Microsoft 365 Portal
- M365 Training on LinkedIn Learning — Getting Started with Microsoft 365
- OneDrive Training on LinkedIn Learning — OneDrive Quick Tips