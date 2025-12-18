Central Piedmont Library Hosting Instructional Sessions For Brightspace Management System

The Central Piedmont library is hosting virtual and in-person instructional sessions to guide students through Brightspace, the college’s learning management system.

Virtual session

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Online (Microsoft Teams)

Registration: Required

In-person session

Date : Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 Time: 3:30–5 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Room 2180 at the Hagemeyer Library (inside the Parr Center)

Registration: Required

What you’ll learn

Navigate Brightspace

Opt in for email notifications

Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app

Take quizzes

Upload assignments

Post in discussions

Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity (EVA)

Need help with Microsoft Office?

Students can also access free Microsoft 365 training through Brightspace.

To enroll

Log in to Brightspace

Click Discover in the top menu

Search for Student M365 Transition Training

Self-enroll in the course

Additional resources

MORE >>>