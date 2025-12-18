Register Now For Queens University’s Alumni Royal Weekend

All Queens alumni are invited to campus for Royal Weekend, February 6–7, 2026.

Celebrate memories, connect with friends, and cheer on the Royals at Homecoming.

Reunion committees are now forming for class years ending in 6 and 1, and planning is underway. If you are interested in serving on your reunion committee, please contact alumni@queens.edu.

We also invite you to nominate yourself or a classmate for our Alumni Awards, including the 10 Under 10. Awards will be presented during the Alumni Association Update as part of Royal Weekend.

Registration is Open

Register Now

Tentative Schedule

*All times and events subject to change.

Friday, February 6, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Milestone Reunion Celebrations

Keep the party going at these special gatherings. This is a time to continue conversations started earlier in the day, to cheer on the successes and accomplishments of your peers throughout the years, and to enjoy being together on this final eve of Reunion Weekend.

Hotel Blocks

Joining us from out of town? Take advantage of our room blocks!

Class Giving

Class giving goals will be set by the planning committee soon, but it’s never too early to celebrate your reunion with a gift to the Queens Fund! Honor your time by investing in the next generation of Royals, supporting scholarships, academic programming, and infrastructure. Give in honor of a favorite professor, a best friend, or simply for finding your home here at Queens. If you have questions, please email give@queens.edu or call 704-337-2505.

