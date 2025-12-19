Charlotte Student Spotlight Concert With Claudio Olivera Jan. 20
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 7:30pm
9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents Spotlight, a curated concert featuring exemplary solo student performances, with collaborative pianist Claudio Olivera.
The varied program includes:
Poème, Op. 25, by Ernest Chausson
Emily Schmidt, violin
Concertino by Andre Jolivet
Eli Mathew, trumpet
Concerto for alto saxophone,mvt. 2, by Henri Tomasi
Matthew Stearns, alto saxophone
Blackbird by Lennon-McCartney, arr. Jack Applegate
Jack Applegate, marimba
“Reflections in the Water” from Images by Claude Debussy
Evelyn Matthis, piano
“I Miss the Mountains” from Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey
Ashlyn Clark
“Steal Me, Sweet Thief” from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti
Ashlee Krok
String Quartet 1, mvt. 1, by Connor Pacilio