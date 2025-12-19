Charlotte Student Spotlight Concert With Claudio Olivera Jan. 20

Tue, Jan 20, 2026 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents Spotlight, a curated concert featuring exemplary solo student performances, with collaborative pianist Claudio Olivera.

The varied program includes:

Poème, Op. 25, by Ernest Chausson

Emily Schmidt, violin

Concertino by Andre Jolivet

Eli Mathew, trumpet

Concerto for alto saxophone,mvt. 2, by Henri Tomasi

Matthew Stearns, alto saxophone

Blackbird by Lennon-McCartney, arr. Jack Applegate

Jack Applegate, marimba

“Reflections in the Water” from Images by Claude Debussy

Evelyn Matthis, piano

“I Miss the Mountains” from Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey

Ashlyn Clark

“Steal Me, Sweet Thief” from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

Ashlee Krok

String Quartet 1, mvt. 1, by Connor Pacilio

MORE >>>