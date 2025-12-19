Read The Summary Reports From The Charlotte December 2025 Board Of Trustees

The UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees met on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Below is a summary of the reports shared with the board and actions taken by the board.

Reports Shared with the Board

Chancellor’s Report

Chancellor Sharon Gaber shared key updates since August aligned to the four strategic plan priorities.

Opportunity and Excellence / Student Success

Rankings continue to rise , including #74 among national public universities and #38 for innovation.

Undergraduate enrollment increased by 5.5% and online enrollment grew to 2,322 students.

Retention and graduation rates continue to climb, with a decade-long 92% increase in the four-year graduation rate.

December commencement will confer more than 3,100 degrees.

The University launched “Internships for All,” ensuring every student who wants an internship can access one.

Inquiry, Research and Creative Discovery

Faculty achievements were recognized at the Niner Research Reception , including six grants exceeding $1 million and 18 active NSF CAREER awards.

UNC Charlotte is one of 15 finalists for an NSF Engines award valued at up to $160 million.

award valued at up to $160 million. The University has expanded defense-related research, including microgrid development and directed energy initiatives.

CLT AIR Institute advanced a $6 million digital twin runway project and expanded partnerships in aviation management.

Drive Progress for North Carolina and Beyond

New and in-demand academic programs were launched, including sports analytics, accelerated BSN and upcoming AI bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

CMS plans to expand both Early Colleges to 800 students each, supported by modular space.

There has been continued progress on the North Tryon Tech Hub and exploration of a Cybersecurity and AI-Datacenter Innovation Lab.

Leading in Engagement and Community

The For the Love of Charlotte campaign total reached $340.2 million toward the $500 million goal, with strong progress expected to reach $400 million by year-end.

Recent major gifts were highlighted, including Honeywell's $10 million investment and the Cauble family's $2 million gift.

Niner Nation Week saw more than 5,000 engagements. Giving Tuesday raised more than $116,000 (at time of meeting) from 1,800 donors.

Campus hosted a variety of large community events, including the International Festival and the Cadavera bloom , and extended visibility through Charlotte Douglas International Airport branding.

, and extended visibility through Charlotte Douglas International Airport branding. Athletics celebrated key milestones across multiple sports.

Budget Update

The state continues without a finalized biennial budget, operating under previous funding levels and three enacted mini-budgets.

Trustees received updated appropriations per student figures from the System Office.

Additional Reports

Strategic Plan Refresh: The committee received an update on the ongoing strategic plan refresh process, including progress to date and key themes emerging from campus engagement. Input was requested from Board members on priorities that should be reflected in the revised plan.

The committee received an update on the ongoing strategic plan refresh process, including progress to date and key themes emerging from campus engagement. Input was requested from Board members on priorities that should be reflected in the revised plan. Clery Act Requirements and Campus Safety: The committee reviewed the annual Clery Act report, including crime statistics, compliance obligations and campus safety trends.

Executive Committee

The committee approved revisions to the plan for the Lowe’s Distinguished Professor in Computer Science, aligning it with the gift agreement to establish a three-year term with the possibility of a second three-year term based on the dean’s recommendation.

Advancement and Public Relations Committee

School of Construction: The committee received an overview of the planned School of Construction, the first in North Carolina and fifth in the nation, created to meet demand from 20,000 new construction jobs projected by 2030. Funding priorities include endowed professorships, scholarships, a construction field lab and a high-performance computing lab.

C ommunications and Marketing: The committee heard updates on recent media coverage, including Honeywell’s $10 million investment , student and alumni entrepreneurship stories and UNC Charlotte’s rankings in U.S. News . Additional updates included the University’s website redesign and fall community engagement events.

Fundraising Progress: The committee was updated that For the Love of Charlotte has raised more than $19 million toward its $75 million FY26 goal.

Athletics Development: The committee received an update on the realignment of Athletics with University Advancement and on football fundraising strategies, including a planned community crowdfunding initiative.

Academic and Student Life Committee

Athletics Fundraising: The committee received an update on the current state of Athletics, new football transfer portal regulations and the realignment of the Athletic Foundation with University Advancement. They also heard about new fundraising goals, a rapid ramp-up strategy and collaboration with the city to support long-term growth.

The committee received an update on the current state of Athletics, new football transfer portal regulations and the realignment of the Athletic Foundation with University Advancement. They also heard about new fundraising goals, a rapid ramp-up strategy and collaboration with the city to support long-term growth. Academic Program Review: The committee reviewed the first annual Academic Program Review summary, covering a seven-year cycle evaluation of degree programs across five dimensions. Twenty-nine programs were assessed in 2025, with 72 % marked complete and 28 % designated for monitoring.

Undergraduate Transfer Credit and Credit for Prior Learning Policy: The committee received an overview of the revised policy, required due to updates in the UNC Policy Manual. The policy outlines updated standards for evaluating incoming credits and prior learning. (Full board action requested; see below).

Nanomedicine Research Update: The committee heard a presentation from Juan Vivero-Escoto, professor in the Department of Chemistry, on research using nanoparticles to address major medical challenges, including cancer and antibiotic resistance, with a focus on developing new therapeutic approaches.

Housing Update: The committee received an update on housing occupancy, the implementation of the first-year live-on requirement and the University's strategic investment in two nearby apartment communities to expand student housing capacity.

Audit, Compliance, and Enterprise Risk Management Committee

Audit Plan: The committee received an update on the FY26 Audit Plan and a summary of internal audit reports issued this period. No high-risk findings were identified.

Annual Report: The committee reviewed the University’s annual Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act report. Niner Central and the Office of Financial Aid were the primary focus areas for this year’s risk assessment and were found to be operating effectively, with no identified risks or vulnerabilities. The committee will reconvene in January 2026 to determine focus areas for next year.

IT Security Update: The committee received the annual information security update, including an overview of the University's cyber threat environment, employee compliance with mandatory IT security training and upcoming network penetration testing. Next steps focus on strengthening existing tools, leveraging AI and adopting new technologies to enhance campus safety with minimal disruption.

