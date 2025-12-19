Charlotte Ace Scorer Denis Krioutchenkov Named A Scholar All-American

Charlotte Men’s Soccer player Denis Krioutchenkov was announced as a United Soccer Coaches Association Scholar All-American on Thursday (Dec. 18) afternoon, earning a spot on the second team at the forward position.

Krioutchenkov earned himself a spot on the second team at the forward position after having a very successful season both on and off the pitch.

On the field, Krioutchenkov led the Niners in goals with seven and scored the most goals in a single season since 2022. He scored more game-winning goals than any other Niner this season (3) and scored a goal in three consecutive matches from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12. Krioutchenkov also led the team and the American Conference in shots with 57. He also finished the regular season ranked within the top 10 in the NCAA in shots and shots on goal per game.

Krioutchenkov graduated in December with a grade point average above 3.8 with a degree in Political Science. He was the first Niner since 2019 to earn a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Association Scholar All-Region team, and is the first Niner to be named to the Scholar All-America team.

This award capped off a very successful season for Krioutchenkov, which also saw him earn First Team All-American Conference honours, a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Association All-East Region Second Team, and CSC All-Academic recognition.

