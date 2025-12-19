Central Piedmont Campus Store Is Getting A New Home Beginning Monday, Jan. 5

Beginning Monday, Jan. 5, the campus store at Central Campus will be located in Central High. The bookstore will adjust campus hours for the start of the spring semester. Here’s what you need to know:

Special Saturday hours

Saturday, Jan. 10: Central and Levine, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17: Central only, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

First week of spring semester (Monday, Jan. 12–Friday, Jan. 16)

Central and Levine: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cato: Monday–Friday., 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

After the first week

College closed: Monday, Jan. 19

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 20: Central: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Cato: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Levine: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.



