Central Piedmont Campus Store Is Getting A New Home Beginning Monday, Jan. 5
Beginning Monday, Jan. 5, the campus store at Central Campus will be located in Central High. The bookstore will adjust campus hours for the start of the spring semester. Here’s what you need to know:
Special Saturday hours
- Saturday, Jan. 10: Central and Levine, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 17: Central only, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
First week of spring semester (Monday, Jan. 12–Friday, Jan. 16)
- Central and Levine: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Cato: Monday–Friday., 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
After the first week
- College closed: Monday, Jan. 19
- Starting Tuesday, Jan. 20:
- Central: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Cato: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Levine: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.