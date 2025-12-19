Thursday, December 18, 2025
Central Piedmont Community College

Harris YMCA Performing Company To Perform The Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont

Dale F. Halton Theater

The Harris YMCA Performing Company proudly presents the family-friendly 23rd annual Nutcracker Ballet.

Meet & Greet for Saturday is at 9:30am; Sunday is at 12:00 pm. Price includes the performance.

Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage, and have early seating! 

SHOW TIMES

  •  20 Dec 2025
  •  10:30am
  •  20 Dec 2025
  •  1:30pm
  •  20 Dec 2025
  •  4:30pm
  •  20 Dec 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  21 Dec 2025
  •  1:00pm
  •  21 Dec 2025
  •  4:00pm

