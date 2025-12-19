Harris YMCA Performing Company To Perform The Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont

Dale F. Halton Theater

The Harris YMCA Performing Company proudly presents the family-friendly 23rd annual Nutcracker Ballet.

Meet & Greet for Saturday is at 9:30am; Sunday is at 12:00 pm. Price includes the performance.

Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage, and have early seating!

SHOW TIMES

20 Dec 2025

10:30am

20 Dec 2025

1:30pm

20 Dec 2025

4:30pm

20 Dec 2025

7:30pm

21 Dec 2025

1:00pm

21 Dec 2025

4:00pm

