Harris YMCA Performing Company To Perform The Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont
Dale F. Halton Theater
The Harris YMCA Performing Company proudly presents the family-friendly 23rd annual Nutcracker Ballet.
Meet & Greet for Saturday is at 9:30am; Sunday is at 12:00 pm. Price includes the performance.
Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage, and have early seating!
SHOW TIMES
- 20 Dec 2025
- 10:30am
- 20 Dec 2025
- 1:30pm
- 20 Dec 2025
- 4:30pm
- 20 Dec 2025
- 7:30pm
- 21 Dec 2025
- 1:00pm
- 21 Dec 2025
- 4:00pm