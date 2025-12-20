Friday, December 19, 2025
Charlotte 2026 Faculty Dance Concert Jan. 30-31

  • Fri, Jan 30, 2026 7:30pm
  • Sat, Jan 31, 2026 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater 

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the 2026 Faculty Dance Concert, featuring professional performances of works by Alyah BakerE.E. BalcosKim JonesKaustavi SarkarAshley Tate and Tamara Williams.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8-$18 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.  Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

