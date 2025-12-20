Charlotte OUR Scholar Jordan Harrelson Motivated To Contribute Something Larger Than Himself

Nearly 100 undergraduate students recently presented projects at UNC Charlotte’s 2025 Honors Research Symposium. Among them was fourth-year @cltarchitecture student Jordan Harrelson.⁠

@jordanharrelson was an Office of Undergraduate Research (@clt_our) scholar this fall, working with architecture professor Jeff Balmer to further his research into the Italian architect Luigi Moretti.⁠

“I became an OUR Scholar to pursue independent research that allowed me to combine my interests in architectural history, writing, critical analysis, and design thinking while working closely with a faculty mentor,” Jordan said. “I was also motivated by the opportunity to contribute to something larger than myself, and it was a really rewarding and fruitful process.”⁠

Built during Mussolini’s Fascist regime, Moretti’s Casa della Gioventù Italiana del Littorio (House of the Italian Youth) was later altered, obscuring elements of the original design.⁠

Using contemporary modeling software, Jordan worked with archival sketches and blueprints to create a detailed set of architectural drawings, the first complete visual record of the original building.⁠

“I was most interested in examining how architecture can serve as a tool for communication and control,” Jordan said. “The Casa della GIL reveals how the built environment was used to influence an entire population through its function as a Fascist youth center in Trastevere, Rome.”⁠

Jordan will join Prof. Balmer and 20+ architecture students this upcoming semester for the SoA Rome + Istanbul study abroad program (@rsoa_roma).⁠

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to see this building in person during my time there.”⁠

After graduation next May, he will pursue a Master of Architecture and “build a career focused on architectural preservation and sustainability.”⁠

Congratulations, Jordan!