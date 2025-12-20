Charlotte Basketball Star Tanajah Hayes Selected American Conference Player Of The Week

Tanajah Hayes of Charlotte Women’s Basketball has been named the American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday (Dec. 15).

“Player of the Week and scoring my 1,000th point are great achievements but at the end of the day my primary focus remains on winning,” said Hayes. “We wanted to end this losing streak against Davidson and protect our home court. It was a great team win with everyone contributing.”

Hayes led the way for the 49ers in Sunday’s thrilling victory over Davidson in the Battle for the 704 Cup. The veteran point guard scored a season high 19 points including eight assists and three steals. Hayes shot a perfect six for six from the free throw line where she clinched her 1,000th career point, becoming the 30th player in program history to reach the milestone.

This season, Hayes is second in the conference averaging 5.1 assists per game with 56 total assists through the team’s 11 games. Defensively, she is ninth with 1.91 steals per game. Hayes has scored in double figures four times this season, with three of them coming inside Halton Arena.

Charlotte picked up their first win over Davidson since the 2019-20 season, ending a four-game skid. Through a grueling non-conference schedule thus far, Charlotte holds a 5-6 record including a 3-1 clip inside Halton Arena, with the lone loss coming to SEC foe Auburn in overtime.

The 49ers will host Winthrop on Wednesday morning (Dec. 17) at 11:00 a.m. for Education Day in game two of the five game homestand.

