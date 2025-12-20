Central Piedmont 2025 December Commencement Represents Historic Growth

1,700+ graduates earned credentials with an impressive collective GPA of 3.34

Nearly 300 graduates benefited from almost $1 million in scholarships

Graduates demonstrated grit and discovered new paths, proving education transforms lives

On Dec. 16, Central Piedmont Community College awarded degrees, diplomas, and credentials to 1,711 students, celebrating their accomplishments and the promise of their future.

With over 200 more graduates than the Dec. 2024 class, the Dec. 2025 class represents a 15% increase in graduates and reinforces Central Piedmont’s historic growth. The group had a collective 3.34 GPA, showcasing the strength of their academic journeys.

The college has invested in holistic support systems to help students complete their educational pathways – from financial assistance, individual academic advising, and access to a professional clothing closet. Additionally, the college’s Wellness Center offers wrap-around services, such as counseling and connections to local food banks.

Community and donor support played a large role in the success of the graduates, with nearly 300 students benefiting from almost $1 million in scholarship support from the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation.

Kristen Alvarado Sorto, who received her associate degree in cosmetology, served as the graduation speaker. She highlighted the resilience of her journey as she balanced a full-time job with the pursuit of her degree.

“Central Piedmont has been a life-changing opportunity, not just through education, but through growth, community, and purpose,” Alvarado Sorto said. “This moment is only the beginning of what each of us can achieve. As we move forward, remember this one powerful truth: We are the generation rewriting our stories — one degree, one dream, and one victory at a time.”

Central Piedmont President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer praised the graduates for their perseverance and potential.

“These graduates are the future leaders, innovators, and professionals who will make a significant difference in the world,” Deitemeyer said. “They didn’t just earn credentials, but discovered their capacity to solve problems, lift up their families, and strengthen their future.”

The class of 2025 includes nearly 275 graduates entering career fields such as healthcare, information technology, skilled trades, and transportation, roles that are essential to keeping the community healthy, connected, and thriving.

“Through hands-on learning, they uncovered their potential and defined their purpose,” Deitemeyer said. “As they step forward — in hospitals, tech firms, construction sites, and more — they will shape stronger communities and create lasting impact across the region.”

Central Piedmont also highlighted several graduates whose journeys reflect courage, adaptability, and purpose:

Mariame Boujlil – After years of caregiving and work, Boujlil graduates at age 61 with a Human Services degree, showing that dreams never expire — they wait for courage.

Earl Patterson III – Once doubtful about college due to a learning disability, Patterson III found his path in Simulation and Game Development, proving perseverance pays off.

Carla Strickland – After starting as a dually enrolled student with plans for accounting, Strickland discovered a passion for welding and thrived in a field where few women are represented.

MORE >>>