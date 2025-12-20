Mountain Island Charter School Presents High School Musical, Jr. At Central Piedmont

Parr Center, Theater

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic Disney movie, “High School Musical,” with an amazing cast from Mountain Island Charter School. Sing along with East High’s basketball star, Troy Bolton, science whiz, Gabriella Montez, and the dramatic siblings, Ryan and Sharpay Evans. Celebrate this blast from the past with all of your family!

SHOW TIMES

16 Jan 2026

7:00 PM

17 Jan 2026

2:00 PM

