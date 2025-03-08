Central Piedmont Library Introduces Self-Care Collection

Looking for a new way to de-stress and recharge? The Central Piedmont Library is excited to introduce its Self-Care Collection, designed to help you relax, refocus, and refresh!

What’s Available for 7-Day Checkout?

Morphee Sophrology Box – Meditation & sleep aid

Happy Light LED Therapy Lamp – Boost your mood

Dohm Sleep Aid/White Noise Machine – Improve sleep & focus

Peaceful Pebble – Mindfulness breathing techniques

Coming Soon: Buddha Board – Zen water painting for relaxation

Learn more about these self-care tools here: Self-Care Collection

Where to Find Them?

These self-care tools are available at each campus library for 7-day checkouts.

Special Thanks

A huge thank you to the Central Piedmont Foundation for making this collection possible.

Questions? Contact Jennifer Arnold at [email protected].

Take a break. Take care of yourself. You deserve it!

