Central Piedmont Offering New Continuing AI Courses

In addition to the new associate degree program in Artificial Intelligence Technology, Central Piedmont offers two new continuing education courses this spring to support those pursuing certificates in AI.

AI Foundations: From Curiosity to Career introduces the fundamentals of AI and explores how to use AI to improve productivity, communication, content creation, and more. Participants will learn to apply AI techniques to develop and execute real-world projects, showcasing creative and efficient problem-solving abilities. They will also learn about ethical considerations while exploring emerging trends.

The course targets beginners curious about AI and its practical applications, professionals looking to integrate AI into their workflows, and students who want to explore AI as a career or personal interest.

Develop in Swift: Fundamentals enables learners to join the dynamic world of Apple’s powerful programming language to create applications for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This course is based on Apple’s curriculum and is tailored for beginners and those with basic programming knowledge.

This course is intended for aspiring app developers with no prior experience, individuals with basic programming knowledge seeking to expand into iOS app development, and professionals aiming to enhance their technical skills for career advancement in the tech industry.

Please email continuing education’s customer service or call 704-330-4223 for questions.

