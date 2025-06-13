Friday, June 13, 2025
Central Piedmont Library Launches New Way To De-Stress and Recharge

CStandard

Looking for a new way to de-stress and recharge? The Central Piedmont Library is excited to introduce its Self-Care Collection, designed to help you relax, refocus, and refresh!

What’s Available for 7-Day Checkout?

  • Morphee Sophrology Box – Meditation & sleep aid
  • Happy Light LED Therapy Lamp – Boost your mood
  • Dohm Sleep Aid/White Noise Machine – Improve sleep & focus
  • Peaceful Pebble – Mindfulness breathing techniques
  • Buddha Board – Zen water painting for relaxation

Learn more about these self-care tools here: Self-Care Collection

Where to Find Them?
These self-care tools are available at each campus library for 7-day checkouts!

Special Thanks
A huge thank you to the Central Piedmont Foundation for making this collection possible!

Questions? Contact Jennifer Arnold at jennifer.arnold@cpcc.edu.

