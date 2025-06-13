Leo Colimerio And Kayleen Favreau Win Queens University’s Individual Performance Award

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Individual Regular Season Performance Award.

Individual Regular Season Performance Award:

Men’s Winner – Leo Colimerio, Men’s Basketball

In Queens’ 83–71 win over Florida Gulf Coast on January 4, graduate forward Leo Colimerio posted a career-high 35 points (12-of-15 FG, 6-of-8 from three), the most any Queens Division I player has scored in a game. His performance, part of a two-game stretch in which he averaged 31 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists, propelled Queens to its first-ever 2–0 start in ASUN play, earning him both ASUN Player of the Week and national honors, including Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Women’s Winner – Kayleen Favreau, Women’s Lacrosse

In Queens’ 21–12 win over Stetson on April 10, Kayleen Favreau scored seven goals and surpassed 100 career goals, becoming one of just seven players in program history to reach the milestone. Her scoring helped Queens pull away with a 9–1 run in the second quarter, and the performance tied her for the fifth-most goals in a single game in program history. It capped a regular season where Favreau led the ASUN in goals and ranked among the top scorers nationally, earning her Queens Athletics’ Individual Regular Season Performance of the Year award.

