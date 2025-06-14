Collegiate Standard

By MICAH JORDAN

UNC Charlotte’s campus buzzes with life, and at the center of that energy is the Campus Activities Board (CAB), the largest student programming organization on campus. CAB is student-led, and brings students together through engaging, innovative and meaningful events. From dance parties and game shows to off-campus excursions and cultural celebrations, CAB doesn’t just host events, it builds community.



The Power of Student-Led Programming

The phrase “for students, by students” defines CAB’s mission. Every event is conceptualized, proposed and executed by a team of passionate student leaders who make up the organization’s five committees: Daytime, Special Events, CAB Live, TAXI (Talents, Activities, eXcursions and Interests) and Marketing.

Together, they brainstorm, plan, budget and implement four to five events per semester—each crafted with their fellow students in mind.

“CAB creates events for students, by students so everything is truly up to them,” said Emmy Womble, assistant director for Student Involvement and one of CAB’s professional staff co-advisors.

How it Comes Together

CAB follows a detailed six-week planning model that ensures events run smoothly. The process begins with a brainstorming phase, where student coordinators map out their vision: Everything from food and décor to risk management and accessibility. From there, it’s a step-by-step timeline of confirming vendors, securing event spaces, coordinating marketing materials and preparing supplies.

By the final week, it’s all hands on deck. CAB volunteers gather supplies, finalize timelines and confirm logistics with vendors.

“They ‘advance’ with our vendors,” Womble said, “which means they follow up with any contracted vendors coming to campus to confirm arrival times, share any event maps, parking information and get day-of contact information.” The process is very professional, and students handle it with such maturity.

Taylor Marks, a program coordinator with the special events committee, said her role includes details like booking vendors, creating shopping lists and managing logistics.

Marks said the process of producing events can have a lot of moving parts, from starting with a draft proposal, going over the details with budget, location, estimated attendance, food and anything else important to the event. It then gets pitched to the executive board and, if approved, the event then gets presented to the full CAB board where a vote decides if the event will happen.

Marks has been a part of CAB since her sophomore year, inspired by the first event she attended as a freshman: the Welcome Back Block Party.

“That was the moment I found my people,” she said. “It made me want to be part of creating those experiences for others.”



Signature Events and Student Favorites

CAB is behind some of UNC Charlotte’s most iconic events, including Womble’s personal favorite, Aux Cord Wars.

“It’s a live musical game-show style event where students are able to battle each other to DJ the best hits, with the audience voting on the winner,” Womble said. “My favorite part is watching everyone sing at the top of their lungs and enjoy jamming out to great music together.”

Marks agreed, saying that it’s “stressful to plan, but totally worth it. Some of the vendors even have celebrities under contract, so there’s a lot of coordination involved.”

As for her personal favorite event she’s helped plan, Marks chose “Lovin’ Y2K,” a throwback party filled with 2000s music, fashion, silly bands and bright colors. The event was also a large enough success to earn Event of the Year honors at CAB’s annual gala.

“It was everything I loved about the early 2000s in one space,” Marks said. “We worked so hard to bring it to life.”

CAB also offers students chances to explore the city of Charlotte with discounted or free trips through the TAXI committee.

“It helps eliminate that [travel] barrier,” Womble said, “and creates opportunities for more students to connect with the Queen City right in their backyard.”



Adapting and Evolving

Of course, not every event CAB produces goes perfectly. Womble elaborated on the obstacles often overcome during the creation-to-event pipeline.

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve seen with event planning with a college campus is having to constantly compete with other things happening on campus at the same time,” Womble said. “With such a large student body, there are always other student organization events, academic obligations, sporting events, etc. happening.”

Marks added that unexpected hiccups like vendors breaking down or movie nights being canceled are part of the experience.

“You learn to adapt. And when you’re working with so many creative minds, you also learn how to collaborate and compromise,” she said. “Your idea can’t be the only one that wins.”

CAB also values student feedback. They collect insights through post-event surveys, social media, open office hours and their “Event Staff” program, which allows volunteers to assist at events and contribute ideas.

“We listen,” Marks said. “If someone wants something, we hear that, and we try to make it happen. After all, we’re students too.”



Looking Ahead

CAB hopes to do more than plan events: It wants to shape the future of student life at UNC Charlotte. With a highlighted focus on tradition and community, CAB is laying the foundation for a legacy that current and future Niners can be proud of.

“The new generation of students is bold and creative,” Marks said. “They have big ideas, and they’re spreading the word about CAB like never before.”

CAB is excited about the future, and Womble echoes this excitement through the lens of a legacy and tradition.

“Because UNC Charlotte is still a newer school, I think we’re also still in the process of establishing what traditions look like here,” Womble said. “I’d love to see some events like Aux Cord Wars, Lego Day and Aqua Cinema eventually become Niner Nation traditions.”

One way CAB hopes to build these traditions is by focusing on consistency and student engagement. By regularly hosting inclusive events, they aim to spark excitement and create memorable experiences that students look forward to year after year. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to make campus life more vibrant and interconnected.

Womble emphasizes CAB’s commitment to “find a sense of belonging and community here at UNC Charlotte.” Ultimately, it’s not just about fun for CAB: It’s about creating spaces where students can belong.

Learn more about the Campus Activities Board on the CAB website.

