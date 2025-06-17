Charlotte Offers Only University Program Dedicated To Diverse Indian Dance

Jul 07 – Jul 13 | 10am to 5pm

Robinson Hall

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

UNC Charlotte Department of Dance creates a unique space in support of diasporic Indian arts. Presenting a plethora of forms ranging from Odissi, Kuchipudi, Shilpanatanam among others, it brings the only U.S. university program dedicated to the diverse forms of expression in the field of Indian dance. It does so by creating a summer leadership institute preparing next generation arts leaders instilling academic merit, artistic excellence, and leadership and organization skills.

Led by Associate Professor of Dance Kaustavi Sarkar, the institute will run daily from July 7 to 13 from 10 am to 5 pm. Instructional materials (reading and viewing) will be shared with the participants prior to the workshop. This will also make space for the Dance and Community Scouts and Guides (an honor society for Indian artistic expression) along with the Emerging Creative Showcase (promoting young talent).

More information and registration details can be found at https://coaa.charlotte.edu/admissions-dance/summer-indian-dance-intensive-2025/

