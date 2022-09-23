Central Piedmont Library Recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

The Library recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct 15) and Banned Books Week (Sept. 18-24). Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates all Hispanic cultures, traditions, and individuals.

Banned Books Week is dedicated to the books who gave their pages and binding to be put up to show that the Freedom to Read is an honorable right.

Prior to a panel discussion on The Freedom to Read and to increase awareness about banned books, Cheryl Coyle, Senior Librarian -Levine Campus Library manager, coordinated a surprise Flash Reading of And Tango Makes Three at Levine and Central Campus dressed in costume.

