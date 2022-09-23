Pfeiffer University Alumnus Named Presidential Merit Award Recipient

On Oct. 27, The Local Room, a gastropub in Locust, N.C., will have been in business for two years. Jimmy Molina ’14, ’16 MBA ’19 MSL — one of the establishment’s three founding partners and the recipient of Pfeiffer University’s 2022 Presidential Merit Award — is in a celebratory mood.

“It’s mind-blowing to think we’ve had that kind of success,” he said. “The support of the community has been unbelievable. Before The Local Room came along, residents in Stanly County had to travel to Charlotte for a high-end dining experience; now, they can have one in their backyard.”

