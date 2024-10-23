Central Piedmont students had the unique opportunity to attend a luncheon with H.E. Sheikh Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the U.S. Through his insights, students learned about diplomacy and Qatar’s pivotal role in fostering cooperation between the U.S. and the Middle East.

This event, supported by the Center for Global Engagement, allowed students to expand their knowledge of international relations, engage in discussions, and practice professional etiquette. Catherine Marrow, Associate Dean of Hospitality, accompanied and guided the students for a meaningful experience.

