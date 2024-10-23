Fall Preview Day At Johnson C. Smith University Nov 2

Saturday, November 2, 2024

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

New Science Center (Truist Auditorium)

Missed Fall Open House? No worries! For a more intimate and hands-on experience, this is your chance to meet our awesome faculty and staff, learn about the admissions requirements, dive deeper into the Financial Aid process, and get the inside scoop our academic majors and programs – followed by a campus tour. Trust us- you won’t experience this at any other institution.

Wait- there’s more! We will be doing on-site admissions! That means if you’re ready to join the Golden Bull Family, apply before the event and bring your transcript. You could get your decision right then and there!

TICKET INFORMATION

Register Here

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.

