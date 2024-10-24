Meet The Deans Of Charlotte

UNC Charlotte is an institution on the move contributing to the growth of the region. And its faculty and staff take pride in helping students succeed not only to obtain their degrees but to thrive personally and professionally.

The leadership of Charlotte’s dynamic academic deans is critical in furthering the momentum of outstanding academics, interdisciplinary collaborations, innovative student development opportunities and access to meaningful community connections within their colleges.

Get to Know the New Deans for the 2024-25 Academic Year

Christopher Boyer, founding dean of the College of College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, is a seasoned academic leader with a decade of administrative experience at large, public research universities dedicated to student access and service to their regions. He began his tenure at UNC Charlotte July 1. Previously, he served as dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Northern Arizona University.



Get to know Dean Boyer.

Richard Buttimer, dean of the Belk College of Business, has a strong record of success with broad-based experiences as a leader, researcher and educator operating in urban business schools. He began his tenure as dean July 1. Prior to serving as dean of the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida, he was a long-serving faculty member in the Belk College of Business.



Get to know Dean Buttimer.

Bernadette Donovan-Merkert, founding dean of the Klein College of Science, has spent her career supporting students, leading faculty, promoting innovative research and nurturing the growth of UNC Charlotte’s programs in the STEM fields. She began her tenure as dean Aug.t 16, after serving as interim. She joined UNC Charlotte in 1992.



Get to know Dean Donovan-Merkert.

José Gámez, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, is an experienced leader with a national reputation. His scholarship is grounded in architecture, and he has a deep commitment to the visual and performing arts and their role in the modern research university. His tenure as dean began July 1, after serving as interim. Gámez joined UNC Charlotte in 2002.

Get to know Dean Gámez.

Teresa Petty is UNC Charlotte’s associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of University College. Her expertise, coupled with her leadership experience and prior work in building relationships with colleagues across colleges, is advancing the success of the University’s undergraduate students. Her tenure as dean began July 1. Previously, she served as senior associate dean and professor in the Cato College of Education. She joined UNC Charlotte in 2005.



Get to know Dean Petty.

Get to know our distinguished veteran deans better

Malcolm Butler , dean of the Cato College of Education

, dean of the Cato College of Education Bojan Cukic , dean of the College of Computing and Informatics

, dean of the College of Computing and Informatics Robert Keynton , dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering

, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering Malin Pereira , dean of the Honors College

, dean of the Honors College Catrine Tudor-Locke, dean of the College of Health and Human Services

MORE >>>