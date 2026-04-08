Central Piedmont Parr Arts And Humanities With Opera Carolina Presents The Mozart Marathon

Dale F. Halton Theater

From 8 Apr 2026

12:30 p.m.

The Parr Arts and Humanities Series welcomes The Mozart Marathon, presented by Opera Carolina in collaboration with Drake University. Three operatic scenes full of scheming, bullying, deception, manipulation, murder, revenge, love, and more from The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni, and Cosi Fan Tutte.

Admission is free. Please Register for your complimentary ticket.

SHOW TIMES

8 Apr 2026

12:30 p.m.

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