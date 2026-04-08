Charlotte 49ers Open Practice For Fans April 18

Head coach Tim Albin and the Charlotte 49ers will host an open practice for fans Saturday, April 18 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Practice will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will be followed by an on-field autograph session with coaches and players which will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“Our guys have been working hard this offseason, and I really like the progress I have seen this spring,” said Albin. “The open practice will be a great opportunity for Niner Nation to come out to watch us work and spend some time with our players and coaches on the field after practice. We look forward to having our fans join us on April 18.”

The first 200 fans in attendance can also take home a piece of history. Bricks from the original Jerry Richardson Stadium structure will be available for fans as Charlotte continues its $60 million renovation of the facility.

The April 18 open practice will include tailgate games, face painting, and open concessions on the East Concourse (between Gate 3 and Gate 4). Fans can also pick up their Jerry Richardson Stadium bricks at the marketing table on the East Concourse. Gate 3 and Gate 4 will open at 10 a.m.for fans to enter the stadium.

Parking will be available in the CRI lots near Jerry Richardson Stadium . All fans are encouraged to come out early and enjoy a day with Charlotte Football.

STADIUM RENOVATIONS

Construction for the Jerry Richardson Stadium expansion began in Aug. of 2025 and is set to be completed prior to the opening of the 2027 season. Phase 1 of the expansion includes significantly upgrading the fan experience by offering suites, club seating, loge boxes, ledge seating, an outdoor terrace and general seating.

Steel work on the premium seating area is expected to begin in late April with new light pole installation on the West Concourse already underway. The Niners will get a new playing surface for the 2026 season with that process scheduled to begin April 20.

Fans interested in the future premium seating options at Richardson Stadium should register at Charlotte49ers.com/StadiumExpansion. For additional information regarding premium seating, please contact Jason Matteson at jmattes1@charlotte.edu.

2026 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

The Niners open the 2026 season at home against The Citadel (Sept. 5), while also welcoming Louisiana (Sept. 26), Memphis (Oct. 3), Tulane (Oct. 30), East Carolina (Nov. 14), and Navy (Nov. 28) to Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Promotions for the 2026 home schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Charlotte’s road slate includes games at Ole Miss (Sept. 12), App State (Sept. 19), North Texas (Oct. 10), Temple (Oct. 17), UAB (Nov. 7), and Tulsa (Nov. 21).

SECURE YOUR SEASON TICKETS NOW

Season tickets for 2026 are currently on sale. Both renewals and new purchases are available HERE. Please contact the 49ers Ticket Office at niner@charlotte.edu or at 704-687-4949 with any questions regarding ticket information.