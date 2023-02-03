Central Piedmont Presents “Black Resistance” During Black History Month

Through the lens of history, music, psychology, and literature, discussion about forms of opposition from enslaved people from the lens of history, music, psychology, and literature. Join us for this in person and live-streamed event to gain insight on how black resistance from this time period still influences perceptions in today’s world.

Panelists include Central Piedmont faculty and staff:

Nerlynn Etienne, moderator.

Panelists: Dr. Denise Spruill, Kenneth Woodruff and Linteno Savedge.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Central Campus, North Classroom Building, Room 1123 (Auditorium)

