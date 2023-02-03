ASUN Selects Queens University Athlete First Time In Program History As Player Of The Week

Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball standout AJ McKee was named ASUN Player of the Week for the first time in program history since the transition to Division 1, as announced by the league on Monday afternoon.



The Charlotte native played a pivotal role in the Royals 2-0 week, including impressive victories over FGCU and Stetson. On the week, McKee averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 41 percent shooting from the field.

