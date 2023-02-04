McColl Center Artist-In-Residence Lecture At UNC Charlotte Feb. 10

Zuzanna Dyrda is an assistant professor at The Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wrocław, Poland, an educational partner of the Department of Art & Art History, and is the 2023 McColl Center/UNC Charlotte Visiting Artist in Residence. She uses a variety of imaging techniques and mediums in tandem to illuminate dozens of prospective ways of printmaking. She explores the limits of graphic matrices and print, pushing transformations through the use of unconventional substrates and techniques that combine classical printmaking with modern installation, performance and body art interpretations. Dyrda’s work has been shown nationally and internationally, including in Norway, China, USA, Spain, Canada, New Zealand.

February 10, 2023 – 11:15 AM

Rowe 130

