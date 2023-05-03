Central Piedmont President Recognized As One Of NC’s Most Influential Business Leaders

Central Piedmont Community College President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer has been recognized as a member of Business North Carolina magazine’s 2023 Power List.

According to Business North Carolina, “the annual report on the state’s most influential business leaders is divided into 18 categories. These are the power brokers with an extraordinary ability to lead their enterprises and influence North Carolina’s direction.”

Deitemeyer is one of only two community college presidents included in the 2023 list.

