Charlotte 49ers Player Selected In The 2023 NFL Draft

Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Grant DuBose was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday. DuBose becomes the fifth 49ers player taken in the NFL Draft in the last seven years. He is the 49ers’ first offensive skill player to be drafted.

DuBose, who shared a team-lead with a record nine touchdown catches in 2022, spent two years in the 49ers program. In his two-year career, he ranks third all-time receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards. He caught 15 touchdown passes in his two seasons and became the fourth 49er to surpass 1500 career receiving yards with 1684. He put up 892 receiving yards in 2021 and 792 in 2022. Both numbers rank in the 49ers top six single-season performances. He led the 49ers in TD catches in both of his seasons.

