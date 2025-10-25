Central Piedmont Program Prepares Students For High-Demand Careers

Friday, October 24, 2025
The Nondestructive Examination (NDE) program at Central Piedmont Community College is more than workforce training — it’s a catalyst for change. Graduates help ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, from aircraft and bridges to power plants and naval projects. 

Why it matters: 
The program empowers students to enter high-demand careers while strengthening families and communities through skilled trades. 

Student spotlight: 
Muriel, Aumani, and Brandon have built a family legacy through the NDE program. 

  • Their work spans naval projects, energy systems, and safety advocacy 
  • Brandon is set to graduate in December, continuing the family’s commitment to technical excellence and community impact 
  • Their story reflects how skilled trades can transform lives and create lasting change 

By the numbers: 

  • Over 90% of NDE graduates secure jobs shortly after completing the program 
  • Starting salaries range from $40,000 to over $100,000 

The big picture: 
The NDE program is driving economic opportunity and community well-being, preparing students to lead in industries that keep our world safe. 

Learn more: 
Explore how to get involved with the NDE program 

