Central Piedmont Program Prepares Students For High-Demand Careers

The Nondestructive Examination (NDE) program at Central Piedmont Community College is more than workforce training — it’s a catalyst for change. Graduates help ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, from aircraft and bridges to power plants and naval projects.

Why it matters:

The program empowers students to enter high-demand careers while strengthening families and communities through skilled trades.

Student spotlight:

Muriel, Aumani, and Brandon have built a family legacy through the NDE program.

Their work spans naval projects, energy systems, and safety advocacy

Brandon is set to graduate in December, continuing the family’s commitment to technical excellence and community impact

Their story reflects how skilled trades can transform lives and create lasting change

By the numbers:

Over 90% of NDE graduates secure jobs shortly after completing the program

Starting salaries range from $40,000 to over $100,000

The big picture:

The NDE program is driving economic opportunity and community well-being, preparing students to lead in industries that keep our world safe.

Learn more:

Explore how to get involved with the NDE program

