Central Piedmont Program Prepares Students For High-Demand Careers
The Nondestructive Examination (NDE) program at Central Piedmont Community College is more than workforce training — it’s a catalyst for change. Graduates help ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, from aircraft and bridges to power plants and naval projects.
Why it matters:
The program empowers students to enter high-demand careers while strengthening families and communities through skilled trades.
Student spotlight:
Muriel, Aumani, and Brandon have built a family legacy through the NDE program.
- Their work spans naval projects, energy systems, and safety advocacy
- Brandon is set to graduate in December, continuing the family’s commitment to technical excellence and community impact
- Their story reflects how skilled trades can transform lives and create lasting change
By the numbers:
- Over 90% of NDE graduates secure jobs shortly after completing the program
- Starting salaries range from $40,000 to over $100,000
The big picture:
The NDE program is driving economic opportunity and community well-being, preparing students to lead in industries that keep our world safe.
Learn more:
