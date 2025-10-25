Queens University Presents The World’s Leading Recycle Artist Thomas Dambo Nov 6

In anticipation of his latest troll creation being installed in Charlotte, Thomas Dambo sheds whimsical insight into his life, career, and rise to becoming the world’s best-known recycle art activist through stories, images, and videos.

Dambo is considered the world’s leading recycle artist, and is internationally known for his art installations, most notably his giant troll sculptures. From a young age, Dambo’s parents instilled the value of recycling and sustainability. His clever mind saw the opportunity to use free recycled materials to build tree houses, games, and artistic creations right from his imagination.

Dambo’s book Trash, Trolls and Treasure Hunts will be available for purchase during the event.

Doors will open at 5pm for attendees to experience the exhibit “ROOTED: Exploring Our Connection with Nature” in the Gambrell Center’s Salvin Atrium and Galleries.

MORE >>>