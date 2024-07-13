Central Piedmont Provides Navigation For College Finances

Understanding how to manage college finances is crucial as you start thinking about your future education. Here’s a guide to help you navigate payment due dates, financial aid, FAFSA, scholarships, and tuition payment plans. Classes start August 12.

Payment Due Dates

College tuition and fees must be paid by specific deadlines. For example, fall tuition and fees at Central Piedmont Community College are due by Monday, July 29. If you don’t make a payment or arrange a payment plan by this date, your classes will be dropped. Mark your calendar and plan to avoid missing deadlines.

Financial Aid

Financial aid can make college more affordable. It includes grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study programs. Here’s how to get started:

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) determines your eligibility for federal financial aid. Complete the FAFSA every academic year to see how much aid you can get. Central Piedmont’s FAFSA code is 002915.

Scholarships

Scholarships are a fantastic way to reduce college costs. Central Piedmont offers over $3 million in scholarships. Here’s how you can apply:

Search and Apply: Use the Central Piedmont scholarship portal to find and apply for scholarships. Meet Requirements: Most scholarships require a minimum GPA of 2.0 or 2.5. Ensure you are enrolled in a certificate, diploma, or degree program at Central Piedmont. Submit Essays: Many scholarship applications include essay questions about your educational and career goals. Write and proofread your answers carefully.

Next NC Scholarship

The Next NC Scholarship is a financial aid program that helps most North Carolinians from households making $80,000 or less pursue higher education by fully covering tuition and fees at any community college or more than half, if not all, of tuition and fees to attend any public college in the state. The best part? It’s money that doesn’t have to be repaid.

It combines the federal Pell Grant with the state-funded financial aid program to form a simplified and predictable scholarship award that is easier to understand. It makes education more affordable so more North Carolinians can pursue a degree.

KEY FEATURES OF THE NEXT NC SCHOLARSHIP:

Tuition-Free Degree: Qualifying community college students will receive at least $3,000, covering 100% of tuition and fees at any of the 58 North Carolina community colleges.

Simple Application: Just submit the FAFSA form. If you’re eligible, you’ll receive the Next NC Scholarship without any additional forms. The priority filing date for NC community colleges is August 15, 2024.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

A North Carolina resident who is eligible for in-state tuition

A high school graduate (or high school equivalency completer)

From a household with an annual Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $80,000 or less

Enrolled in an eligible undergraduate curriculum program for the 2024-2025 academic year

Taking at least 6 credit hours per semester (part-time students will receive a partial award)

Meeting the Satisfactory Academic Progress standards of the school you plan to attend

A student who has completed the 2024-2025 FAFSA with a resulting Student Aid Index (SAI) at or below 7,500

Tuition Payment Plan

A tuition payment plan is a good option if you can’t pay your tuition in full by the deadline. Central Piedmont offers a plan to pay in smaller amounts over time without interest or credit checks. Here’s how it works:

Enroll Online: Sign up for the payment plan through the Central Piedmont portal. Down Payment: Pay a portion of your tuition upfront, plus a small enrollment fee. Monthly Payments: Your remaining tuition is divided into monthly payments, automatically drafted from your account.

KEY TIPS

Stay Organized: Keep track of all deadlines and required documents.

Apply Early: To increase your chances of receiving financial aid and scholarships, apply as early as possible.

Seek Help: Don’t hesitate to ask for help from financial aid counselors if you have questions.

Starting early and staying informed will help you manage college finances and focus on your education.

