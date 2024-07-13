Central Piedmont Celebrates ACA Scholarship Winners
Central Piedmont Community College extends congratulations to Central Piedmont’s fall 2023 and spring 2024 ACA Scholarship winners.
Each fall and spring semester, the college’s Academic Related Courses (ACA) area selects seven recipients for the ACA Scholarship for awards of $600 each. To apply, students had to write an essay answering the question “Being resilient (the ability to recover quickly from difficult conditions) is a life skill that we often do not recognize. How have you been resilient in your journey as a community college student, and what does this journey look like?” Applicants are reviewed based on meeting the scholarship eligibility requirements and on their essay’s quality of writing.
Learn more about the ACA Scholarship.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
FALL 2023
- Yaretzhy Melo-Garcia
- Lori Jenrette
- Jaclyn Muckey
- Sandra Tomas
- Nandipa Kuuya
- Maramawit Teketel
- Thuy Pham
SPRING 2024
- Momoko Ozaki
- Elise Ramirez
- Samantha Stone
- David Kushnir
- Nicolas Golafshan
- Preshonna Stowe
- Aayush Niroula