Central Piedmont Celebrates ACA Scholarship Winners

Central Piedmont Community College extends congratulations to Central Piedmont’s fall 2023 and spring 2024 ACA Scholarship winners.

Each fall and spring semester, the college’s Academic Related Courses (ACA) area selects seven recipients for the ACA Scholarship for awards of $600 each. To apply, students had to write an essay answering the question “Being resilient (the ability to recover quickly from difficult conditions) is a life skill that we often do not recognize. How have you been resilient in your journey as a community college student, and what does this journey look like?” Applicants are reviewed based on meeting the scholarship eligibility requirements and on their essay’s quality of writing.

Learn more about the ACA Scholarship.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

FALL 2023

Fall 2023 Essays (PDF)

Yaretzhy Melo-Garcia

Lori Jenrette

Jaclyn Muckey

Sandra Tomas

Nandipa Kuuya

Maramawit Teketel

Thuy Pham

SPRING 2024

Spring 2024 Essays (PDF)

Momoko Ozaki

Elise Ramirez

Samantha Stone

David Kushnir

Nicolas Golafshan

Preshonna Stowe

Aayush Niroula

MORE >>>