Campus Connect Awards Charlotte Scholar Dhairya Desai The Newman Civic Fellowship

Dhairya Desai, a rising senior and Levine Scholar, is among the 2024-25 recipients of the Newman Civic Fellowship.

Awarded by Campus Compact, the fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes students for their leadership potential and commitment to creating positive change in communities; it is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders. Campus Compact is a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Desai was born in India and moved with his family to the United States when he was four years old. His father’s IT career led to the family moving across several states, settling in North Carolina about seven years ago.

He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a biochemistry concentration and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He envisions a career in medicine, potentially as a medical doctor or medical scientist.

“I always liked science and within science, medicine is the place where you can fix stuff,” said Desai. “My work focuses on lessening the disparities in accessing necessities through treatment, prevention and leadership. As president of Habitat for Humanity on campus and social strategy and impact intern at Atrium Health, I focus on treatment: providing immediate housing, food, internet and financial support to my community in Charlotte. As a researcher working in water purification through nanomaterial, reversing neurodegeneration as well as cancer with protein development, and quantifying disparities in the emergency room of hospitals, I work toward prevention. Finally, through teaching CPR classes and inspiring kids to fall in love with science, I strengthen my leadership. Through these three pillars, I aim to build a community that understands how to support one another and to improve public health equity so that more individuals have the resources and support to meet their necessities.”

Campus Compact provides Newman Civic Fellows with learning and networking opportunities to nurture their development as civic leaders. Programming emphasizes personal, professional and civic growth that can empower them to collaborate effectively across disciplines and create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the annual convening of Newman Civic Fellows, which offers intensive in-person skill-building and networking over three days. The fellowship also provides pathways to apply for exclusive opportunities including mini-grants to help fund community projects, scholarships and post-graduate opportunities.

Read more about Desai’s research and community engagement.

