Crafting Effective Technical Resumes At Charlotte Aug 6

Tue, Aug 06, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm

Atkins Library, 150A

410 Library Lane, Charlotte, NC 28223

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sds-resume-and-linkedin-workshop-crafting-effective-technical-resumes-tickets-934662369307?aff=oddtdtcreator

This presentation will guide you through the process of crafting a technical resume that gets noticed by hiring managers. We’ll cover everything from formatting and tailoring your resume to highlighting your skills and achievements. By the end of this presentation, you’ll be well on your way to creating a resume that best showcases your talents.

Presenter: Jay Skipworth, Director of Student Professional Development, UNC Charlotte College of Computing and Informatics

Bio: Jay Skipworth has over twenty years of experience working in higher education and currently serves as Director of Student Professional Development with the College of Computing and Informatics at UNC Charlotte. In his previous locations, Jay has served in various roles in career services, including career counseling, academic advising, employer engagement, and strategic operations planning. Jay’s commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and building meaningful professional development avenues underscores his emphasis on intelligent, sustainable, and agile programming. In addition to previously working for UNC Charlotte in the Career Center, Jay’s career spans stops at the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, Northwest-Shoals Community College, and the University of North Alabama. Additionally, Jay has over 15 years of podcasting experience, from editing to production to co-hosting several shows.

It will be held on the main campus in Atkins room 150A.

Register here!

MORE >>>