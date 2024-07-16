Charlotte Coach Ryan Cabbage Hires Innovative Great Recruiter In Kavan Eubank

Ryan Cabbage, head coach of the Charlotte 49ers men’s golf team, has announced the hiring of Kavan Eubank as the team’s new assistant coach.

“I want to thank coach Cabbage for this opportunity,” said Eubank. “Charlotte is a special place. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the program with enthusiasm and dedication.”

Eubank joins Charlotte coming off the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach for Tennessee where he helped guide the Volunteers to the program’s first team top-10 NCAA Championships finish since 1981. The Vols captured a program-record tying three team titles and registered eight top-four team finishes. Tennessee finished the season No.7 nationally while having three golfers earn All-America honorable mention recognition.

Before Tennessee, Eubank spent two seasons at Denver (2021-2023) and two seasons at Boise State (2019-21). Denver captured the Summit League conference title and qualified for NCAA Regionals during his first season in 2022, before finishing runner-up at the Summit League Championship in 2023. At Boise State, the Broncos improved from 90th in the country to 46th according to Golfstat rankings—resulting in NCAA Regional qualification in 2021 as an at-large selection.

“I am extremely excited to have Kavan joining our program here at Charlotte. He has both played and coached at a high level. He is a smart coach with very innovative ideas, and he will be a tremendous asset to our players. He has a relatable personality and personal skills that make him a great recruiter. I look forward to hitting the ground running with Kavan on board here at Charlotte!”

