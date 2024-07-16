JCSU Gold Bull Academy Attracts New Students And Families

By CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY, PH.D.

To the bold, gifted, and debonair, are you ready to become a Golden Bull? It is time to join the herd! More than 135 new students and their families arrived onto the Johnson C. Smith University campus for the July 2024 Golden Bull Academy! The number of incoming students may be on the increase.

Dr. Davida Haywood ’98, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services, says, “We are excited that a number of incoming students and their families joined us for our second Golden Bull Academy. Our newest Golden Bulls had the opportunity to handle their university business, including meeting their Academic Advisors and Success Coaches and hearing from offices like Financial Aid, Campus Police, and Information Technology.”

The incoming students found comradery in the crowd. According to Dr. Haywood, “they had a chance to meet and interact with other members of the Class of 2028. We hope that this was just the start to their JCSU memories because there will be many more to come.”

Lanier Washington (a.k.a. Deuce) is an incoming freshman creating memories for the future. The computer engineering major and music minor is excited about the journey ahead!

“I feel like it is really welcoming. It feels like a second home already.”

Lanier’s mother, Nina Washington, feels the warmth, too.

“Authenticity can be felt. We are two and a half hours from here. My mind has been blown by this HBCU experience.”

When Lanier, a musician who plays both tuba and drums, explored potential colleges, he took the advice of a faithful JCSU alumna and then followed his gut. His mom, Nina, says that was a recipe for success. “If he was convinced enough to be drawn here, he should trust his instinct.”

The family says the decision is already paying off giving Nina and Deuce’s father, Lanier Washington, Sr. a sense of calm, created by what they both call JCSU’s “warmth and security.”

That sense prevails for the Boston family, too. Briana Boston is an incoming freshman. Her mother Desaree Boston is a JCSU alumna who graduated from JCSU in 1996 with another illustrious JCSU alumna, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, 15thPresident of JCSU. Desaree says Briana’s journey to Smith was riddled with luck, faith, and serendipity.

“We were having lunch in Charleston in May. My husband Lonnie and I ran into Valerie [Kinloch] at the restaurant. All three of us graduated from Burke High School together in 1992. It was a surprise reunion.”

The surprise reunion led to a life-changing moment for Boston’s daughter, Briana, a recent high school graduate who planned to attend Benedict College in the Fall. Dr. Kinloch had just given the commencement address at Burke High School and was enjoying a post-commencement lunch when the turn of events occurred. It began with a conversation and a request.

“You should consider JCSU,” Dr. Kinloch proclaimed with a smile. She shared the strengths of JCSU’s criminology program, Briana’s soon-to-be major. “Just fill out an application.”

Briana returned home, completed the JCSU application, and then a whirlwind of unexpected activities occurred.

“Within 5-10 minutes I was given a decision. These people care about me, and that is where I want to go. I stand firm on my decision to go to JCSU.”

Dr. Kinloch stands by her ability to speak to prospective students any place, any time.

“It is important to talk to young people about the value of JCSU.”

Briana’s parents are filled with pride. Briana will soon enter Johnson C. Smith University as a criminology major with her eyes on the FBI.

“My daughter is a stickler,” Desaree confessed. “Once she has done the research [on a university], you can’t change her mind, but this was destined to happen.”

Briana agrees. “I am looking forward to doing things on my own. I am looking forward to seeing what JCSU can do for me in a new place, a new city.

The influx of new first-year students has its share of legacy students, like Chris Smith’s son, Christian, who will be a third-generation Smithite in the Fall. Still, you will find several first-generation students and a cadre of international students in the bunch.

Meet Pedro Haddad Sanchez, born in Mexico. The golf enthusiast was drawn to JCSU’s faculty, administrators, and dedicated coaching staff.

“It feels like family when you come here. Similar to Mexico, there is a rich culture.”

Tarji Caldwell, Director of Admissions, says the goal is to “get students acclimated to campus, to get them registered for classes,” and ready for the college experience at JCSU. The students are excited! It’s a new chapter for them.”

Dr. Cathy Jones, Dean of Students, encourages the students in the Class of 2028 to empower themselves for the road ahead.

“It is important to stay informed, and one way to do this is by reading your student handbook so that you can become familiar with our policies and standards of student conduct.”

The Office of Admissions, along with the recruitment and financial aid teams, made this weekend of Golden Bull Academy events possible. Dr. Haywood says there is still time to enroll.

“Folks should know that if they still haven’t found a collegiate home, there is still time to join us” for the next Golden Bull Academy in August.

