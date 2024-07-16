Higher Heights Gospel Concert At Central Piedmont Aug 18

Central Piedmont New Theater

Save the date! We’re excited to announce the FIRST-EVER SUMMER CONCERT, ‘Higher Heights’, presented by the African Community Choir! This unforgettable night of praise and worship will feature the renowned gospel artist JOE PRAIZE from Nigeria, alongside Steve Muanza from the Congo. They’ll perform alongside the African Community Choir, leading us in joyful praise and worship. Don’t forget to wear your dancing shoes – we’ll praise God with joy and enthusiasm! Seating is limited so you don’t want to miss this opportunity!

Early Bird good through Sunday July 14.

*VIP tickets are prime seats in the first 3 rows of the theater!*

SHOW TIMES

18 AUG 2024

6PM

