Charlotte’s CIPHER Podcast Seeks To Explain The Complexities Of Infectious Diseases

A new podcast series from UNC Charlotte’s Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks titled “de-CIPHERing Infectious Disease” aims to unravel the complexities of infectious diseases and environmental risks through conversations with leading experts.

As a University research center, CIPHER unites experts from the colleges of Computing and Informatics, Health and Human Services, Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences as well as the Cato College of Education and the W.S. Lee College of Engineering. The center’s mission is to leverage expertise in computer science, bioinformatics, biological sciences, public health and more to address pressing global health challenges.

Episodes of the “de-CIPHERing Infectious Disease” are released every other Tuesday morning. To date, nine episodes have been recorded with seven episodes available. Podcasts, which run approximately 45 minutes, are recorded virtually.

First episode explores CIPHER

In the premiere episode, Dan Janies and Adam Reitzel, CIPHER co-directors, introduce the center and its interdisciplinary team, highlighting researchers’ collaborative efforts. The episode emphasizes the study of zoonotic diseases and their public health impacts, integrating genomics and microscopy to understand pathogen interactions. The episode also underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and proactive responses to emerging pathogens, drawing lessons from the pandemic.

Ian Binns, an associate professor in the Department of Reading and Elementary Education, is host of “de-CIPHERing Infectious Disease.” He emphasizes the importance of sharing the work of diverse scientists with the public and recognizes the need for diverse teams to solve complex problems.

Binns said he envisions the podcast evolving to connect more deeply with communities, facilitating mutual learning and co-creation of knowledge. He noted the podcast is designed to explain the work of scientists in a way that is understandable and interesting for everyone. Binns’s experience with his previous podcast, “Down the Wormhole,” has provided a strong foundation for this new endeavor. “Down the Wormhole” delves into the intricate relationship between science and religion, challenging the notion they are opposites.

Find out more and listen to the podcast at https://deciphering.podbean.com/

MORE >>>