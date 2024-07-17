Jamil Niner Student Pantry Helps Charlotte Students With Food Insecurity

1224 John Kirk Drive, Charlotte, NC

https://ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/10181538

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry assists UNC Charlotte undergraduate and graduate students who struggle with food insecurity. Through volunteering, you will be working with the pantry student leadership team to provide healthy, cultural, and emergency foods to students on campus. Activities will include and not be limited to assisting with pantry upkeep, stocking and sorting, garden work, and other various activities. Please wear closed-toe shoes when volunteering at the food pantry. Enter through the front door and check in as a volunteer.



If you are unable to stay for the duration of the volunteer shift or have any questions, email us before signing up.



Questions? Email ninerpantry@charlotte.edu

Hosted by: Jamil Niner Student Pantry

Additional Information can be found at: ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/10181538

MORE >>>