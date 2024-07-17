Free HIV And STIs Testing At Charlotte July 17

Waddell Center for Student Health & Wellbeing

Wed, Jul 17, 2024 | 1pm to 3pm

UNC Charlotte Student Health will be hosting the Mecklenburg County Health Department to provide free testing for HIV and other STIs. Appointments for the free clinic is advised, but not required. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 704-687-7400. The FREE testing clinic will be held at the Waddell Center for Student Health & Wellbeing (previously known as the Student Health Center).

Hosted by: Student Health Center

Additional Information can be found at: ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/10190559

