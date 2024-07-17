Central Piedmont Appoints Board of Trustees For 4 Year Term

Central Piedmont Community College’s Board of Trustees recently had one member reappointed and two members appointed for the first time. Each will serve a four-year term through June 2028.

Jim Dunn, a seasoned executive and human resources professional, was reappointed to the Central Piedmont board by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Dunn is the President and CEO of LD Human Capital Consulting and has spent more than 30 years developing expertise in strategic human resources, organizational development, and leadership. He has served as a Central Piedmont Trustee since 2020.

Carrie Baker received her appointment from the N.C. Senate. Baker is the Chief HR Officer for Resolution Life US. She serves as a member of the company’s executive leadership team, which is responsible for setting the overall strategic direction for the company’s U.S. market. A talented HR professional, she has more than 20 years of experience building and managing large-scale human resource strategies for major finance companies.

Arrington Mixon was appointed by the N.C. House of Representatives. After a successful and impactful career with Bank of America, Mixon has followed her desire to engage more deeply in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community as a senior member of one of the largest charitable foundations in North Carolina. Since 2017, she has served on the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Capital Management Trust.

“I am delighted with the reappointment of Jim Dunn and the appointment of Carrie Baker and Arrington Mixon to Central Piedmont’s Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “Each of these individuals brings years of executive leadership experience in a variety of roles and a depth of wisdom that comes from serving on other boards and providing sound counsel. The college is in a period of enrollment growth and yet we have the capacity of serve more Mecklenburg County residents and employers. We look to our trustees to be the college’s champions and to help share our story of service and transforming lives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community.”

At the board’s July 10 meeting, Dunn was elected to serve as chair for a second consecutive year. Caldwell Rose, president of NAI Southern Real Estate in Charlotte, will serve a second year as vice chair.

