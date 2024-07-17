Queens University Charlotte Star Drafted By The New York Yankees

With the 391st pick in the 13th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball draft, the New York Yankees selected Queens University of Charlotte standout Dillon Lewis. The Charlotte native becomes the second Royal to hear his name called during the MLB Draft joining St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tanner Jacobson who was selected in 2022.



“Congratulations to Dillon and his family,” said head coach Jake Hendrick. “We are super proud of how much you have grown in the last year. Enjoy this moment!”



Lewis is coming off a historic 2024 campaign in which he started all 55 games for the Royals. The Ardrey Kell graduate posted a .371 batting average with 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. Lewis broke the program’s single-season home run, hits, runs, and RBI records in his junior campaign as he was named First Team All-Conference.



The combination of power and speed was on display as Lewis was one of two Division 1 players to reach the 20-20 club. Lewis and Vance Honeycutt from North Carolina were the only players to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases. Against Kennesaw State, Lewis tied the single-game program record with three home runs to help the Royals oust the Owls, 15-5.



The athleticism and potential for Lewis were evident from his first day on campus. The 6-3 outfielder was named Third Team All-Conference as a freshman after leading the Royals in nearly every statistical category. Lewis hit .350 with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in his first collegiate season.



The 2024 MLB Draft wrapped up on Sunday, July 16th with 615 baseball players hearing their names called over three days. The Atlantic Sun saw eight players hear their names called throughout the draft.



