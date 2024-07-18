“Role Play” Reception From Kalin Devone At Charlotte Aug 21

Wed, Aug 21, 2024 | 6pm to 8pm

Free Event

Rowe, Rowe Side Gallery

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Rowe Side Gallery is pleased to host an opening reception for Role Play, a solo show by Charlotte-based artist and Department of Art & Art History alumna Kalin Devone, on view August 16 through September 24.



Devone mines for our inner child. Her chosen subjects are friends and family with whom she has reminisced about childhood experiences and waxed nostalgic about those early carefree years. Devone’s careful selection of visual cues, textures, and colors are intended to trigger memories of simplistic pleasures that have been lost along our journey to adulthood. “One day we just assumed all of the seriousness and responsibility of being an adult, but where did those earlier versions of ourselves go?”

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, Kalin Devone is a multidisciplinary artist who focuses on the ideas of societal influence and social culture. She is known for her use of realism to reflect popular themes from her culture and childhood in the 90’s and early 2000’s. She studied at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she received a BFA with a concentration in painting in 2015. Her work displays a technique of using layered short brush strokes to add a sense of movement to her work. This Kalin’s work mainly focuses on portraiture, she also creates abstract pieces that combine the themes of fluidity and flux of space. Kalin curated her first solo exhibition in 2019: (Perpetual). Her most recent exhibitions include Local Street, (2021 and 2022) and the Brooklyn Collective; ‘The Renaissance of Brooklyn’ (2023).

MORE >>>