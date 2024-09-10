Central Piedmont Reminder: Access to Google Workspace Ends Sept. 15

As of May 17, Central Piedmont fully migrated to Microsoft 365 (M365) services, including Outlook for email.

Important Update:

Google Workspace Access Ends: On Sept. 15, users will no longer have access to Google Workspace, including Google Drive and Gmail.

Action Required: Please sign in with your Central Piedmont credentials to access all M365 services.

Need Help?

Contact the Service Desk: Reach out through the client portal for assistance with the transition.

Stay connected and make sure to back up any important files before Sept. 15!

