Central Piedmont Reminder: Access to Google Workspace Ends Sept. 15
As of May 17, Central Piedmont fully migrated to Microsoft 365 (M365) services, including Outlook for email.
Important Update:
- Google Workspace Access Ends: On Sept. 15, users will no longer have access to Google Workspace, including Google Drive and Gmail.
- Action Required: Please sign in with your Central Piedmont credentials to access all M365 services.
Need Help?
- Contact the Service Desk: Reach out through the client portal for assistance with the transition.
Stay connected and make sure to back up any important files before Sept. 15!