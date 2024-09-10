Extra Tailgating For UNC Charlotte Football Fans

UNC Charlotte Niner fans looking to enjoy all that campus has to offer on game day will get an extra four hours to do so as tailgating will now begin eight hours prior to kick off for the remaining five home games on Charlotte’s 2024 football schedule.



The changes also include student tailgating in the 49th Acre.



“We reviewed survey responses after our home opener, and this was a change that many fans wanted to see,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “We heard you Niner Nation, and we are excited to continue to provide new ways to enhance all of our fans’ experiences on Charlotte Football game days.”



For Saturday’s 6 p.m. game vs. Gardner-Webb, tailgating will now begin at 10 a.m. If any of the three remaining home games become slated for a 4 p.m. kick off or earlier, tailgating would begin no earlier than 8 a.m.

