Central Piedmont Rolling Out Student Voices Survey Match 25

The Central Piedmont Community College Office of Planning and Research is gearing up to roll out the Student Voices Survey Series on March 25. It’s a chance to be heard and make a positive impact. Here’s the breakdown:

Voice Your Journey: Share insights from your time at Central Piedmont to refine and enhance student programs and services.

Drive Change: Your honest feedback will help sculpt a better educational experience for you and your peers.

Influence Decisions: Be part of the force that molds future resources and activities on campus.

Survey Period: Open from March 25 – April 28 — mark your calendars!

Bonus Perk: Complete the survey, and you might snag an Amazon gift card valued at $500 or $100.

