Charlotte Part-Time Job Fair March 13

The UNC Charlotte Part-time Job Fair is open to all majors and all class levels. 70+ employers offering 2,000+ job opportunities with pay rates up to $25.00 per hour. All the employers are hiring and some may ask you to fill out an application on site, and we recommend you bring a resume. These off-campus jobs provide a great resource for extra income, work experience, and an opportunity to build on your resume.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024

11:00AM – 2:00PM

STUDENT UNION ON UNC CHARLOTTE’S MAIN CAMPUS

This is a casual event. Business Casual is recommended, but casual clothing, including jeans, shorts, t-shirts, athletic wear, tennis shoes, and sandals, is fine to wear since students may be coming to and from class.

· Event is free for job seekers and open to students/alumni from any college/university

· What to bring: 5-10+ copies of a professional resume is recommended (no cover letters or references needed)

· #1 tip from fair employers: Research! Do a little research on employers of interest

· No registration is needed; RSVP is available in Hire-a-Niner

· There is a fee to park at the visitor parking decks

Note: International students are not eligible to work off-campus jobs. Some employers may have internships available, but you must meet the requirements by the ISSO and visa status requirements.

