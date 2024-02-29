Charlotte Part-Time Job Fair March 13
The UNC Charlotte Part-time Job Fair is open to all majors and all class levels. 70+ employers offering 2,000+ job opportunities with pay rates up to $25.00 per hour. All the employers are hiring and some may ask you to fill out an application on site, and we recommend you bring a resume. These off-campus jobs provide a great resource for extra income, work experience, and an opportunity to build on your resume.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024
11:00AM – 2:00PM
STUDENT UNION ON UNC CHARLOTTE’S MAIN CAMPUS
This is a casual event. Business Casual is recommended, but casual clothing, including jeans, shorts, t-shirts, athletic wear, tennis shoes, and sandals, is fine to wear since students may be coming to and from class.
· Event is free for job seekers and open to students/alumni from any college/university
· What to bring: 5-10+ copies of a professional resume is recommended (no cover letters or references needed)
· #1 tip from fair employers: Research! Do a little research on employers of interest
· No registration is needed; RSVP is available in Hire-a-Niner
· There is a fee to park at the visitor parking decks
Note: International students are not eligible to work off-campus jobs. Some employers may have internships available, but you must meet the requirements by the ISSO and visa status requirements.